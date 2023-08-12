US should deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine – Oleksandr Dubovoy

Grigory Bondar10:00, 12.08.232 minutes.229

A step with the deployment of nuclear weapons would really increase the security not only of Ukraine, but of the whole of Europe.

Politician, businessman, head of the expert council of the AT KIEP, philanthropist Alexander Dubovoy said that the deployment of American nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine will be a symmetrical response to the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation to Belarus.

This is stated in his author’s article .

“In conditions when Russia has already violated the nuclear taboo by deploying tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of an officially nuclear-free state – Belarus, a symmetrical response to the actions of the Russian Federation should be the deployment of American nuclear weapons by the States in Ukraine,” the politician emphasized in his article.

Oleksandr Dubovoy also noted that, unlike the Budapest Memorandum, which turned out to be an unfulfilled formality, a step with the deployment of nuclear weapons would actually increase the security not only of Ukraine, but of all of Europe.

Would have restrained the aggressive plans of the Russian Federation and would have prevented new attacks on Ukraine in the future.

“The West is extremely cautious in these matters and is trying to avoid an escalation that could lead to a direct conflict with the Russian Federation,” Alexander Dubovoi said.

“The real danger lies in the fact that it seems that every time Russia succeeds, using nuclear blackmail, sending a danger signal to other totalitarian countries, as if nuclear threats work,” Dubovoy stressed.According to Oleksandr Dubovoy, Ukrainian diplomats should be more active in conveying the position on the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Ukraine to the Western establishment.Recall that Alexander Dubovoy proposed the creation of a new Eastern European Union.

