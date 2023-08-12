Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence posts video of wiping out Russians in Black Sea

12 AUGUST 2023

SCREENSHOT: VIDEO BY THE DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has posted a video of hitting the Russians in the Black Sea waters.

Source: DIU

Quote: “The DIU is wiping out the Muscovite invaders on the ground, in the air and on the water!

The video features footage of the DIU hunt for all kinds of Russian occupying prey in our Black Sea.”

Background: Military counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have destroyed a “peerless” Russian Terminator-2 tank support armoured combat vehicle.

