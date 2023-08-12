COMMENT

If Ukraine breaks through the Surovikin line it could quickly take Crimea, triggering the collapse of Putin’s ‘special military operation’

As the Ukraine counter-offensive grinds on, many commentators are looking to history in an effort to explain to an audience hungry for results how historical battles of similar context might determine likely outcomes in this conflict.

And, indeed, the Ukraine Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, likens the current battles to the epic assault on Monte Cassino and the Gustav line in Italy in 1944 by the Allies against the Nazi Axis powers. This marathon fight over five months does provide some interesting parallels and possible insights, not least that when the Allies broke through, they very quickly advanced and took Rome, ending WW2 in that area and enabling the Normandy landings weeks later. It led, eventually, to total defeat of Hitler and his “special military operation”.

Ukraine could be about to experience its own Monte Cassino. If it breaks through the “Surovikin” Line of defences running 1,200 miles east to west, it should quickly take Crimea which is likely to lead to the collapse of the Russian “special military operation” and, with it, Putin’s presidency.

It is easy to find similarities if you look hard enough, and equally as easy to come to conclusions that fit into a desired narrative, but are not necessarily accurate. And one soldier fighting for Ukraine near the frontline, who I regularly converse with, poured cold water on the Monte Cassino comparison as there are no mountains in his battle space.

This may be true, but Monte Cassino had a huge channelling effect on the Allies and a fixation that there were large numbers of Axis troops in the monastery directing fire on the attackers. This made the Allies expend huge amounts of effort and resources on its destruction. In a similar fashion, the Russians are trying to direct Ukrainian assaults into their killing boxes, using minefields, natural obstacles and other defences. Blowing up the Kharkov dam is the most demonstrative example of how Russia is actively shaping the battlefield.

Both battles are examples of combined arms manoeuvre, but the Ukrainians have nowhere near the air power that the Allies had in 1944 to prepare the battlefield, allowing tanks and infantry to move under some sort of air cover.

The lack of air power is the greatest hindrance to the Ukrainian advance, with Russian jets and attack helicopters operating virtually unchallenged at range, slowing the Ukrainian advance. The prevarication on the provision of jets by western leaders, especially F16s, has no doubt emboldened the Russian High Command as no doubt the Allies fixation with Monte Cassino back in 1944 did the Germans. The artillery in both battles is significant and not dissimilar, certainly in intensity. Allegedly, Russia fired a half million artillery shells last week; this would represent rates of fire seen in the two World Wars.

The Monte Cassino campaign lasted five months and was constructed around four major battles. This timeline and scale may not be too dissimilar to the Ukraine offensive. One of their battles will likely prove decisive. Nearly three months into the current offensive, Ukraine military units have been probing along this huge front but have as yet only committed about one third of their force. The main attack element, of perhaps two armoured divisions equipped with a spearhead of western tanks and armoured fighting vehicles, will be used to pour through the breach once established. Because of the static nature of the Russian defence and the lack of a strategic reserve, once this breach is made, similar to the fall of Monte Cassino, Ukrainian armoured formations could quickly rout the Russians in Crimea and restore it to full Ukrainian sovereignty.

As the fall of Italy was the portent to the end of Hitler, I am confident the fall of Crimea will be the end of Putin and his successor will have to pursue peace to prevent Russia tumbling into the abyss for more than a generation.

Europe is poised on the edge of an existential threat now, as it was in 1944. Then, the Allies threw everything into the fight to ensure Hitler’s plan to subjugate Europe did not prevail. Some western leaders have been slow to understand the extent of the threat to Europe, and need to empty their shelves of fighter jets, tanks and ammunition to ensure we are not all dragged into a wider conflict.

