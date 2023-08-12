Ukraine asks to expel Israel from Rammstein because of leaking information to Moscow – Kyiv Post

Yuri Kobzar14:06, 08/12/233 min.811

The publication assures that Ukraine is also preparing to cancel the visa-free regime with Israel.

Kiev is considering the possibility of canceling the visa-free regime with Israel and will ask Western partners to exclude the country from the circle of participants in the Ramstein format because of “unfriendly actions towards Ukraine and a pro-Russian position in the international arena.

” This is reported by the Kyiv Post , citing its own sources in the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

“The Israeli authorities have never provided any real assistance. But the information obtained during the meetings [in Ramstein] is used by Israel in its own interests,” the source said.

According to the source, Ukraine considers it “a real danger” that the information discussed at the meetings in Ramstein with the participation of Israel “is likely to fall into the possession of the aggressor state.

The publication notes that the decision to abolish the visa-free regime with Israel was made due to a long diplomatic dispute between the two countries regarding the attitude of the State of Israel towards Ukrainian citizens located on Israeli territory.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that about 10% of Ukrainian tourists are deported from Israel without explanation.

He also recently criticized the decision of the Israeli authorities to stop payments for health insurance for Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, according to a source in the National Security and Defense Council, Israel is seeking security guarantees from Ukraine for tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims who make their annual trip to Uman in September, where the grave of the founder of Bratslav Hasidism, Tzadik Nachman, is located.

“During constant rocket attacks, these guarantees cannot be provided,” the source noted and added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is now preparing a proposal to abolish the visa-free regime for Israeli citizens.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...