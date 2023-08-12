The ruble collapsed to 100 units per dollar

Elena Kovalenko20:59, 08/12/231 min.1094

The Russian ruble continues to fall and as of August 12, it crossed the three-digit mark.According to Googl Finance, as of 20:06 Kyiv time, one dollar was worth 100 Russian rubles. Euro as of 20:24 Kyiv time cost 109.64 rubles.

A larger drop was recorded only in March 2022, when the Russian ruble fell to 107 rubles per dollar.

Screenshot of Google Finance

The collapse of the Russian ruble

On August 9, 2023, the Russian ruble entered the top three weakest currencies in the world .

For seven months of 2023, the ruble lost 57% against the dollar.The currency of the aggressor country, in terms of the rate of decline, even overtook the Turkish lira. At the same time, the fall of the currency continues.

