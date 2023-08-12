Su-30 fighter crashed in Russia, the crew did not survive

Katerina Schwartz14:55, 08/12/230 min.560

According to the official version, the cause of the crash was a “technical malfunction”.

In the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation, a Su-30 fighter crashed, the press service of the Western Military District of the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

None of the crew members reportedly survived.

The plane allegedly performed a training flight in a deserted area without ammunition. According to the official version, the cause of the crash was a “technical malfunction”.

