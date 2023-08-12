Smokescreen visible on Crimean Bridge following explosions

A smokescreen was created on the Crimean Bridge following two explosions that rang out earlier.

Crimea Wind posted the relevant report on its Telegram channel, sharing two photos showing a column of smoke above the structure, according to Ukrinform.

“A [smoke]screen is being deployed again on the Crimean Bridge,” read the report.

Earlier on Saturday, August 12, two explosions rang out in the Crimea Bridge area.

Eyewitnesses reported two powerful explosions on the bridge in different places.

Also, damage to two sections of the bridge has been reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the illegally built bridge across the Kerch Strait must be neutralized, as it is an enemy facility built outside international law and all applicable norms.

