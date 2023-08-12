Putin prepares for even bigger war – Ombudsman

Inna Andalitskaya16:00, 08/12/233 min.758

So the Ombusman commented on the initiative of the head of the Russian Federation to no longer inform international organizations about the introduction or termination of martial law in the country.

Ukrainian Ombusman Dmitry Lubinets believes that the actions of the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, indicate that he is not looking for a way out of the war in Ukraine, but is preparing for even more.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada wrote about this on Telegram , noting that the President of the Russian Federation recently submitted a bill to the State Duma, according to which the need to notify international organizations, such as the UN or the Council of Europe, of the introduction or termination of a military state of emergency in Russia is cancelled.

“By doing this, the aggressor country once again violates the requirements of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms! In addition, amendments to the law will allow the leadership of the Russian Federation to repress Russians without regard to international humanitarian law. What does this mean?

The President of the Russian Federation is not looking for a way out of the war in Ukraine but is preparing for an even bigger one,” Lubinets wrote, noting that a major war would not rule out armed clashes with NATO countries.

According to him, sanctions against Russia and the provision of weapons to Ukraine – this is the response of the international community to Russia’s deliberate disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law.

“The international community needs to seriously prepare for the threats that come from Russia.

And Western partners need to impose additional sanctions against Russia and provide additional weapons to Ukraine in order to stop Russian military expansion.

The Russian aggression has demonstrated that the criminal regime of Russia’s top leadership will not stop in Ukraine, or maybe start an even bloodier war in Europe,” the Ombusman said.

