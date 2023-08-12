Overnight attack on Crimea: Ukraine’s Security Service report dozens of Russian occupiers killed and injured

17 Ukrainian drones attacked a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea on Saturday night. Dozens of Russian occupiers were killed or injured as a result of the attack, early reports say.

Source: a UP source in the Security Service of Ukraine, which is behind the attack

Details: The sources reported the details of the overnight drone attack on occupied Crimea.

Their data says 17 drones were involved in the attack on a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoriia.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine hit a campus of the occupiers, parking lots and gas stations.

The extent of the damage is being determined. The early reports indicate dozens of killed and injured occupiers and a lot of damaged equipment.

https://t.me/Crimeanwind/39302

Background: The so-called “authorities” of the occupied Crimea stated that air defence systems were responding “in different districts” on the night of 11-12 August.

The Russian Ministry of Defence later reported an attack by 20 drones. The Russians claimed that no one was injured, and there was no destruction.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/08/12/7415339/

