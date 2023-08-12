Overnight attack on Crimea: Ukraine’s Security Service report dozens of Russian occupiers killed and injured

17 Ukrainian drones attacked a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea on Saturday night. Dozens of Russian occupiers were killed or injured as a result of the attack, early reports say.
Source: a UP source in the Security Service of Ukraine, which is behind the attack
Details: The sources reported the details of the overnight drone attack on occupied Crimea.
Their data says 17 drones were involved in the attack on a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoriia.
The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine hit a campus of the occupiers, parking lots and gas stations.
The extent of the damage is being determined. The early reports indicate dozens of killed and injured occupiers and a lot of damaged equipment.
https://t.me/Crimeanwind/39302
Background: The so-called “authorities” of the occupied Crimea stated that air defence systems were responding “in different districts” on the night of 11-12 August.
The Russian Ministry of Defence later reported an attack by 20 drones. The Russians claimed that no one was injured, and there was no destruction.
Two versions of this attack. Which is the more plausible?
“Dozens of Russian occupiers were killed or injured as a result of the attack, early reports say.”
“The Russian Ministry of Defence later reported an attack by 20 drones. The Russians claimed that no one was injured, and there was no destruction.”
Always remember; a ruskie is not a ruskie without a lie.
I am very glad that it is raining drones over mafia land and mafia land controlled areas.
I still wish they were B-52s…