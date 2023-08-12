Olenegorsk Gornyak landing ship has a large hole in the port side

11 August, 2023

A hole in the left side of the Olenegorsky Gornyak LHD, August 10, 2023. Photo from social media

A photo of the damage to the Russian Olenegorskiy Gornyak landing ship after being hit by a kamikaze drone has been posted online.

Photos of the ship of the aggressor country’s fleet were published on social media.

The photos portray a damaged landing ship undergoing repairs in a floating dock.

One of the published photos shows the port side of the ship. The photo features a large burnt hole in the hull, which is partially below the waterline.

If we compare the height of the workers standing next to the hole, we can say that its approximate size is more than two people’s height and about one and a half to two metres in width, i.e. roughly 4×3.5 metres.

A hole in the port side of the Russian Olenegorskiy Gornyak landing ship, 10 August 2023. Photo from social media

The extent of damage to the side of the Russian Olenegorskiy Gornyak landing ship indicates that the kamikaze drone was equipped with a powerful warhead.

Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship at a floating dock in Novorossiysk, 10 August 23. Photo from social media

A Russian ship was damaged in the Black Sea during a night attack by naval drones on the Russian Navy’s naval base in Novorossiysk on 4 August 2023.

The video footage of the attack shows that a large landing ship was damaged near the Russian coast. A kamikaze drone attacked the ship’s port side.

A Russian warship sustained a breach that caused it to list to port as water filled the ship’s internal compartments.

On the same day, she was towed to the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in Novorossiysk. On 8 August, the Olenegorskiy Gornyak was put into a floating dock for repairs.

LHD “Olenegorsky Gornyak” in the dry dock in Novorossiysk, August 8, 2023. Photo credits: EarthCache satellite image

.After that, Russian specialists began to assess the damage to the ship and the possibility and feasibility of its repair.

Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy. Photo from open sourcesOlenegorsky Gornyak is part of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy. However, in preparation for the amphibious operation before the start of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, she was deployed to reinforce the Black Sea Fleet.

