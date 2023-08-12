Ihnat: Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down 13 Kinzhal, more than 20 Iskander missiles

Ukrainian air defense forces have already shot down 13 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, more than 20 Iskander cruise missiles, and S-400 missiles with which Russia is shelling the territory of Ukraine.

“As for yesterday’s [August 11, 2023] attack by the Russians, Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles were launched, one of which was shot down in Kyiv region. These missiles can be shot down with air defense systems capable of working against ballistic missiles. Ukraine does not have many such systems, but we have the result still. Not one Kinzhal has already been destroyed by the air defense forces of Ukraine. On May 16 – six missiles were downed, on June 16 – also six, and now we have one more. That is, Ukraine’s air defense forces have already downed 13 Kinzhal missiles. In addition, more than 20 ballistic missiles were shot down, including Iskander and S-400 missiles. Given that Kinzhal is moving in the sky at a huge speed, more than 7,000 km per hour, there is not much time to eliminate it,” Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told the Ukrainian Radio in a comment.

According to him, every month the Russians produce about 100 missiles of various types, including Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles. Although the enemy has a relatively small supply of Kinzhals.

He also noted that the enemy always targeted infrastructure facilities and military objects, and yesterday’s attack proved that the enemy had relevant information and used it. At the same time, the Air Force spokesman stressed that “the Ukrainian military leadership also understands this, and all necessary measures are being taken to preserve the equipment and personnel and do everything possible to prevent civilian casualties.”

“Yesterday, the Russians used four Kinzhal missiles to kill one child. The enemy uses huge funds to manufacture these missiles. Four missiles cost tens of millions of dollars. About 100 missiles of various types are produced every month, including Kh-47 Kinzhal. Perhaps, the enemy determines the priority targets for them because the enemy’s arsenal still has fewer Kinzhal than other missiles,” Ihnat said.

As reported, one of the four enemy Kh-47 missiles was destroyed in the Ukrainian sky on the morning of Friday, August 11.

