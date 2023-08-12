Government support to Ukraine since February 2022 (% of GDP) :

ROMAN SHEREMETA
🇪🇪 Estonia: 1.3%
🇱🇻 Latvia: 1.1%
🇱🇹 Lithuania: 1.0%
🇵🇱 Poland: 0.7%
🇸🇰 Slovakia: 0.6%
🇩🇰 Denmark: 0.5%
🇳🇴 Norway: 0.5%
🇳🇱 Netherlands: 0.4%
🇫🇮 Finland: 0.4%
🇨🇿 Czechia: 0.4%
🇬🇧 UK: 0.4%
🇧🇬 Bulgaria: 0.3%
🇭🇷 Croatia: 0.3%
🇸🇪 Sweden: 0.3%
🇩🇪 Germany: 0.3%
🇨🇦 Canada: 0.3%
🇺🇸 USA: 0.3%
🇱🇺 Luxembourg: 0.12%
🇸🇮 Slovenia: 0.11%
🇵🇹 Portugal: 0.1%
🇯🇵 Japan: 0.1%
🇮🇸 Iceland: 0.1%
🇧🇪 Belgium: 0.09%
🇬🇷 Greece: 0.09%
🇮🇹 Italy: 0.07%
🇪🇸 Spain: 0.06%
🇫🇷 France: 0.05%
🇨🇭 Switzerland: 0.05%
🇰🇷 South Korea: 0.04%
🇷🇴 Romania: 0.03%
🇭🇺 Hungary: 0.03%
🇦🇺 Australia: 0.03%
🇮🇪 Ireland: 0.02%
🇳🇿 New Zealand: 0.01%
🇹🇷 Turkey: 0.01%
One comment
IMO, if you are a democracy with characteristics of kindness and decency, half of one percent of your GDP is the absolute minimum you should contribute to help a country suffering genocide from a gigantic pack of Nazi savages.
Please have a rethink: all of you.
Only Luxembourg has a bigger GDP per capita than Ireland, yet Ireland has contributed 0.02%. Cheap bastards!
Ditto New Zealand, Australia, Turkey, SK, Switzerland etc.
France; one of the world’s top economies, contributes 0.05%! Sick!
SK has 35,000 US troops protecting it from a piss-ass country ruled by a fat kid, yet they give 0.04%! Bastards!