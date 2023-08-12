Explosions sound near Crimean bridge for second time in one day

Explosions have been heard for the second time in a day in the vicinity of the Kerch (Crimean) bridge in occupied Crimea.

Source: Krym.Realii; Meduza; Mash

Details: Radio Svoboda (Liberty) reported on new explosions in the city of Kerch.

Local residents reported eight explosions.

Traffic on the bridge has been blocked again, and the Russians report that “air defence is operating”.

The occupiers also report on a “smokescreen” being laid down near the bridge.



Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called “head” of Crimea, reported that a missile was downed – this time just one.

Background: Earlier on 12 August, Russian occupiers reported an “attempt of Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Crimean Bridge”. They posted images of smoke rising over the bridge on the internet.

© 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

Like this: Like Loading...