Crimean bridge in dense smoke after “air defense work” (photo, video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk13:42, 08/12/231 min.408
Russian “authorities” claim to have shot down two missiles.
Explosions sounded on the Crimean bridge built by the invaders, connecting the occupied peninsula with the territory of the Russian Federation.
The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reports that traffic on the Crimean bridge is temporarily blocked.
Information about possible serious damage to the bridge appears.
The network is massively publishing photos and videos in which you can see thick smoke rising around the bridge.
The Russian “authorities” declare the work of the air defense forces.“In the area of the Kerch Strait, air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles. The Crimean bridge was not damaged.
The Russian "authorities" declare the work of the air defense forces."In the area of the Kerch Strait, air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles. The Crimean bridge was not damaged. I ask you to remain calm and trust only official sources of information," says Gauleiter of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov. Updated (13:42): The occupants continue to assure that the situation on the bridge is under control. Aksenov's adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, claims that the smoke around the bridge is "a smoke screen set up by special services," and not the consequences of an "arrival." Meanwhile, local residents report that Coast Guard boats rushed to the Crimean bridge, and publish a video.
Updated (13:55): After the incident, helicopters were sent to the bridge, Crimean Wind writes.
Head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak commented on reports of smoke in the area of the Crimean bridge by posting the Beatles song “Yellow Submarine” on his telegram channel. Perhaps this is a hint that the bridge was attacked by sea drones.
Updated (14:25): The Russian Ministry of Defense commented on the attack , stating that allegedly “an attempt was made to deliver a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge with an S-200 anti-aircraft guided missile converted into a strike version.”
The agency of the aggressor country claims that the missile was “timely detected and intercepted in the air.” Military experts note that this Soviet missile has a maximum range of 255 km, which is less than the distance to the nearest point of the front line (about 270 km).
The channel about the operational situation on the bridge said that the movement of vehicles on the Crimean bridge was restored.