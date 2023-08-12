Crimean bridge in dense smoke after “air defense work” (photo, video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk13:42, 08/12/231 min.408

Russian “authorities” claim to have shot down two missiles.

Explosions sounded on the Crimean bridge built by the invaders, connecting the occupied peninsula with the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reports that traffic on the Crimean bridge is temporarily blocked.

Information about possible serious damage to the bridge appears. © photo Telegram-channel “Crimean wind”© photo Telegram-channel “Crimean wind”© photo Telegram-channel “Crimean wind”© photo Telegram-channel “Crimean wind”© photo Telegram-channel “Crimean wind”© photo Telegram-channel “Crimean wind”© photo Telegram-channel “Crimean wind”1 / 3

The network is massively publishing photos and videos in which you can see thick smoke rising around the bridge.

The Russian “authorities” declare the work of the air defense forces.“In the area of ​​the Kerch Strait, air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles. The Crimean bridge was not damaged.

I ask you to remain calm and trust only official sources of information,” says Gauleiter of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov. On the Crimean bridge again “arrival”On the Crimean bridge again “arrival”Updated (13:42): The occupants continue to assure that the situation on the bridge is under control. Aksenov’s adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, claims that the smoke around the bridge is “a smoke screen set up by special services,” and not the consequences of an “arrival.” Meanwhile, local residents report that Coast Guard boats rushed to the Crimean bridge, and publish a video. The Crimean bridge is in smoke, the boats of the occupiers are rushing towards it. Crimean town near Dimu, to rush boats of occupiers

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...