Cleansing and destruction of Ukrainian: Andryushchenko showed how Mariupol lives (photo, video)

According to the official, the invaders staged another wave of brutal sweeps in the city.

This was announced by the adviser to the city chairman of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko.

According to him, this time around the city and the sector of private development in priority. “Inspection, search, undressing.

Again, people disappeared just like that. No apparent reason – just a rotation of the National Guard and the FSB … Inhumans,” Andryushchenko commented. Andryushchenko showed how the invaders destroy MariupolAndryushchenko showed how the invaders destroy MariupolIn addition, the official said that Nikolaevskaya Street, the center of the history of Mariupol, is now looted and destroyed.

“Merchant houses were plundered and demolished. The first gymnasium, which is broken into bricks. It seems that the only house in this part that is really being repaired is the NKVD house.

Although it is logical. The executioners pay tribute to the dungeons,” he commented.

In addition, the invaders removed the installation “I love Mariupol!”. They took her out of town and threw her out. “Installation” I love Mariupol! “is no more. Like Mariupol itself,” the mayor’s adviser wrote. The occupiers removed the installation “I love Mariupol”The occupiers removed the installation “I love Mariupol”In addition, according to the Mariupol City Council, trees are being massively cut down in the occupied city. “It was not enough for the invaders to destroy houses, now they are destroying the entire ecosystem of the city.

The Kalchik River has been turned into a spontaneous dump, and ceilings are being built there using slag. Dead dolphins and fish have been repeatedly recorded on the shores of the Sea of ​​​​Azov. Now they have started cutting down trees" , – told the city council about the situation in Mariupol.

They clarified that residents of the city complain in local public about the massive cutting down of trees in the center of Mariupol.

In particular, they were cut down near the central building of the Azov State Technical University. As they say in the message of the City Council, when asked by the workers why this is being done, they answered – in order to better see the work performed.

