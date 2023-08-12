AFU powerfully attacked extremely important bridges for invaders – Malomuzh

Malomuzh revealed that there are two important logistics chains connecting Crimea with the Russian Federation.

August 12, 2023

Malomuzh revealed the importance of the Chongarsky and Genichesk bridges / collage: Glavred, photo: Glavred, TASS

The former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, General of the Army of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh, in an interview with Glavred, told why Chongarsky and Genichesk bridges were important for the occupiers.

“These bridges were part of the logistics channels, which were extremely important for the occupiers, which allowed the Russian troops to raise new reserves for offensive operations and strengthen defensive positions, in particular, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions,” the general emphasized.

Malomuzh added that there are two important logistics chains connecting Crimea with the Russian Federation: one through the Kherson region, Zaporozhye and Mariupol, the other through the Crimea and the Kerch bridge.

“So far, one of the supply channels has been systematically interrupted in whole or in part by the Ukrainian armed forces. At the same time, we have also created problems for the Russian Federation with the Crimean bridge, and it is forced from time to time to stop the movement of vehicles and the transfer of weapons, equipment, ammunition and manpower this bridge,” the expert added.

According to him, after the attacks on the Chongarsky and Genichesk bridges, which connect Crimea with the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, one logistics chain was completely interrupted.

“The Russians constantly used it – they constantly transported weapons, equipment and ammunition. Today, the movement of vehicles along these bridges has stopped, and this undermines the position of the enemy in the Kherson region, and subsequently undermines Zaporizhia. After all, now Russia cannot fully provide its troops with ammunition, manpower, artillery systems, etc.,” Malomuzh added.

Thus, by strikes on bridges, Ukraine devalues ​​the prospects for powerful defensive actions of the enemy and, moreover, its offensive operations in the south of Ukraine.

