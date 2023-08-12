AFU powerfully attacked extremely important bridges for invaders – Malomuzh

Malomuzh revealed that there are two important logistics chains connecting Crimea with the Russian Federation.
August 12, 2023
The former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, General of the Army of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh, in an interview with Glavred, told why Chongarsky and Genichesk bridges were important for the occupiers.
“These bridges were part of the logistics channels, which were extremely important for the occupiers, which allowed the Russian troops to raise new reserves for offensive operations and strengthen defensive positions, in particular, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions,” the general emphasized.
Malomuzh added that there are two important logistics chains connecting Crimea with the Russian Federation: one through the Kherson region, Zaporozhye and Mariupol, the other through the Crimea and the Kerch bridge.
“So far, one of the supply channels has been systematically interrupted in whole or in part by the Ukrainian armed forces. At the same time, we have also created problems for the Russian Federation with the Crimean bridge, and it is forced from time to time to stop the movement of vehicles and the transfer of weapons, equipment, ammunition and manpower this bridge,” the expert added.
According to him, after the attacks on the Chongarsky and Genichesk bridges, which connect Crimea with the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, one logistics chain was completely interrupted.
“The Russians constantly used it – they constantly transported weapons, equipment and ammunition. Today, the movement of vehicles along these bridges has stopped, and this undermines the position of the enemy in the Kherson region, and subsequently undermines Zaporizhia. After all, now Russia cannot fully provide its troops with ammunition, manpower, artillery systems, etc.,” Malomuzh added.
Thus, by strikes on bridges, Ukraine devalues the prospects for powerful defensive actions of the enemy and, moreover, its offensive operations in the south of Ukraine.
Watch the video version of the interview with Nikolai Malomuzh about the consequences of the strikes on the Genichesk and Chongarsky bridges:
Recall that Malomuzh said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for a large-scale offensive. He said that today we know almost all the routes of deliveries of Russians, they are constantly being destroyed.
Malomuzh predicted whether it was worth fearing enemy attacks near Kupyansk and in the Lugansk region . The general is convinced that attempts by the Russian invaders to attack in the Kharkiv region and Lugansk have no special prospects.
One comment
If Ukraine could make those bridges fully inoperable for the cockroach army, the beginning of the end would be ushered in for their criminal war. The Chongar bridges should pose no big problems with this, but the Kerch Bridge is a tougher nut to crack. Without the right weapons, it will be a nigh impossible task to accomplish.
Concurrently to the bridges, I think that the AFU will try to block Route T2206 in the Kherson region. Ultimately, blocking the intersection of Routes T2206 and T2202 would be even better and this would become a complete game changer in the south, too, similar to destroying any major bridges.