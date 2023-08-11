Zelensky announced the dismissal of all regional military commissars

Nadia Prishlyak14:33, 08/11/233 min.4208

This decision was made at a special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

In Ukraine, all heads of regional territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCC and SP) will be fired .

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram after a special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which discussed the results of an audit of “military registration and enlistment offices”.

He noted that they heard reports on the results of the inspection of territorial recruitment and social support centers from the director of the State Bureau of Investigation Alexei Sukhachev, the head of the Security Service Vasily Malyuk, the Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko, the Prosecutor General Andrei Kostin, the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption Alexander Novikov and the director National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Semyon Krivonos.

At the same time, he noted that to date, 112 criminal proceedings have already been opened against officials of the “military registration and enlistment offices”, 33 suspicions have been announced.”Our decisions. We release all the regional” military commissars “.

This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during the war is treason.

Warriors who went through the front or cannot be in the trenches, because that they lost their health, lost their limbs, but retained their dignity and do not have cynicism – they can be trusted with this recruitment system,” Zelensky stressed.

According to him, the National Security and Defense Council instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny to appoint, on the recommendations of the heads of operational-tactical and operational-strategic groups, officers directly involved in hostilities to the positions of heads of regional TCCs.

All candidates must pass an SBU check before being appointed.

“Dismissed servicemen and other officials with epaulettes without suspicion, if they want to keep their epaulettes and preserve their dignity, go to the front,” Zelensky recommended.

The President of Ukraine also said that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the activities of military medical commissions would be held in two weeks.

“Now – verification, preparation of proposals. Decisions will also be,” he announced.

