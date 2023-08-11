Will fly to Amsterdam: 96-year-old Ukrainian for the first time received a passport (video)

Svetlana Makrinskaya05:03, 08/11/232 minutes.1904

The woman plans to visit her granddaughter in the Netherlands.

A resident of the Rivne region, Natalia Kospa, first received a passport at the age of 96 and plans to fly to Amsterdam to visit her granddaughter.

This is reported by the Ministry of the Interior.“Grandmother dreams of visiting her granddaughter in the Netherlands.

She is worried that there are risks in such a trip. But she is sure that her spirit will definitely survive,” the ministry says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that the woman tempered her spirit during the Second World War.

She was a UPA liaison. For this, the Soviet authorities sent 17-year-old Natalya to prison for two years. The woman says that she was interrogated for four days in a row. A resident of the Rivne region received a passport at the age of 96

Also, Natalia has been writing poetry since childhood and published the collection Forget-Me-Not.After a visit abroad, the pensioner promises to return to Ukraine.

“I want to see the world. I read a lot of books, I know what, where and how.

I will return to Ukraine, because I can’t be anywhere for a long time – I don’t want to die anywhere, only in Ukraine,” the woman said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the department of the State Migration Service in the region in 2023 issued 8 passports to people who are over 90 years old. Natalia is the oldest among them.

