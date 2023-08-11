UNITED24 donors help rebuild 16 bridges in Ukraine

PHOTOS11.08.2023 17:55

In Ukraine, 16 bridges have already been rebuilt thanks to donors as part of the UNITED24 initiative.Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“We are restoring infrastructure and returning normal life to the territories liberated from the Russians. In total, we have already rebuilt 16 bridges as part of UNITED24.

We continue to work,” he wrote.Fedorov noted that Ukraine has completed the construction of another bridge – across the Ingulets River – thanks to UNITED24 donors.

According to him, the bridge will help residents of nearby villages and towns move around more comfortably and quickly.

The Vice Prime Minister thanked the military of the 1st separate brigade named after Prince Lev of the State Special Transport Service for the construction of the bridge and Ukrainians for their donations.

As reported, the UNITED24 project was founded on the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in May 2022.

Today, UNITED24 is the main platform that receives donations to support our country. Funds are transferred to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and directed by the relevant ministries to key needs.

