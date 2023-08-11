Ukraine’s Ambassador to US reports on negotiations on supply of ATACMS to Ukraine

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, said that negotiations with American partners in regards to providing Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles are ongoing.

Source: Markarova in an interview with LB.ua, reports European Pravda

Quote: “I will say this: negotiations continue. We are in the process of working to get these long-range missiles and strike enemy targets throughout Ukraine, launching projectiles from the ground,” Markarova said.

The ambassador expressed hope that Ukraine will receive this long-range weapon in the near future.

The priority in providing weapons from the United States remains air defence, Markarova noted. Now the only limitation is the physical presence of the necessary installations.

“Obviously, the more systems (Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T) and the corresponding missiles we have, the more protected our citizens and cities will be. That is why in every American defence assistance package we have ammunition for air defence systems. We are actively working to ensure that the United States constantly orders these systems and components for us,” the ambassador explained.

Other priorities are artillery, assault aircraft, armoured vehicles, and mine clearing vehicles.

ATACMS tactical missile systems are surface-to-surface missiles with a range of about 300 kilometres, about four times larger than the missiles used by the mobile HIMARS systems the US began sending to Ukraine last year.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during negotiations with US leader Joe Biden he raised the issue of providing Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles, but there are currently no agreements.

