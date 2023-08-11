Ukraine accuses Bacardi of ‘war sponsoring’ after company triples its profits in Russia

Bacardi has been making a killing in Russia throughout the ongoing conflict

Ukraine has classified the spirits company Bacardi as an “international war sponsor” because it continues to operate in Russia.

Data from the Russian Federal Tax Service recently showed that the company’s profits more than tripled in the country last year.

The data showed that in 2022, Bacardi’s Russian subsidiary Bacardi Rus LLC increased its profits to 4.7 billion rubles (€43.7 million), up from 1.5 billion rubles a year earlier.

The company has even strengthened its position in the country as several of its major competitors have withdrawn from Russia, the Ukrainian authorities said.

“Thus, Bacardi Limited continues to pay significant taxes to Russia’s budget, support its economy, and sponsor aggression against Ukraine,” the Kyiv anti-corruption agency said.

