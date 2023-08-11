Ukraine accuses Bacardi of ‘war sponsoring’ after company triples its profits in Russia

Bacardi has been making a killing in Russia throughout the ongoing conflict
Ukraine has classified the spirits company Bacardi as an “international war sponsor” because it continues to operate in Russia.
Data from the Russian Federal Tax Service recently showed that the company’s profits more than tripled in the country last year.
The data showed that in 2022, Bacardi’s Russian subsidiary Bacardi Rus LLC increased its profits to 4.7 billion rubles (€43.7 million), up from 1.5 billion rubles a year earlier.
The company has even strengthened its position in the country as several of its major competitors have withdrawn from Russia, the Ukrainian authorities said.
“Thus, Bacardi Limited continues to pay significant taxes to Russia’s budget, support its economy, and sponsor aggression against Ukraine,” the Kyiv anti-corruption agency said.
Yet another sponsor of genocide that needs boycotting. This is from Wikipedia.
“In March 2022, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bacardi announced that it would halt all exports to Russia and freeze investment and advertising programs. Instead of keeping this promise, the company increased its exports to Russia and tripled its profits. As of summer 2023, Bacardi went on increasing its business in Russia and looking for new employees for its Russian branch. When the broken promise of Bacardi gained international media attention, the pledge disappeared from their company website.”
Cunts!
Here is Kuleba’s shitlist of scum companies contributing to putler’s genocide. Top 50 brands :
https://twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine/status/1589567352328241153?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1589567352328241153%7Ctwgr%5Ebec9f3db0d0c896794930577a115b31e11d4a955%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsweek.com%2Fukraine-top-50-western-companies-still-russia-war-1757903
Bacardi have their HQ on Bermuda, which is a British Island as far as I know. It’s time the British government had a word with this sponsor of terrorism.