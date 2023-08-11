The Ukrainian military destroyed the communication center of the Russians and hit a lot of equipment – General Staff

They managed to hit artillery, weapons and two electronic warfare stations.
08/11/23 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP
Ukrainian aviation over the past day, on August 10, delivered 10 strikes on areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. They hit two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy. Also, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 7 attack UAVs of the enemy of the “Shahed-136” type.
As reported in the morning summary of the General Staff, the defenders from the missile forces and artillery hit 4 artillery weapons in firing positions, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 electronic warfare stations and an enemy communications center.
“Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 5 missile and 61 air strikes, carried out 70 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, residential buildings were destroyed and other civilian infrastructure,” the ministry added.
War in Ukraine – latest news
The day before, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an aggravation in the Kupyansk region. In this direction, the invaders will use Storm Z companies and hope that they will carry out “meat assaults”, that is, break through the Ukrainian defenses at any cost.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued offensive actions on the southern flank of Bakhmut, but did not move forward. The occupiers continued offensive operations on the Avdiivka-Donetsk line, but did not achieve any confirmed success.
5 comments
Of course this sounds promising, but the enemy can produce more arms, more troops and is sitting on gas and oil resources. Time Washington will send helicopters and modern tanks asap! Wasn’t that Nancy Pelosi’s aim??? What’s the fucking problem now???!
The problem is Biden!
And Nikki could be the solution.
Might be too late then. We needs weapons and planes now, not in 2025.
Yeah. I miss the days when we were laughing our asses off, having so much fun. Sadly the current catastrophe leaves little room for that. Apologies to everybody. I hope we will have some fun in the future again! Cheers, bro!