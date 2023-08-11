Russians stop providing insulin to civilians without Russian citizenship in occupied village in Kherson Oblast

The Russia-appointed head of the occupied village of Lazurne in Kherson Oblast said that residents without a Russian passport would not be given medicines, above all insulin, as well as threatened to take the children who do not wish to study in Russian schools to the front line.

Source: Sirena Telegram channel, referring to the video message of Alexander Dudka, the so-called head of the village

Quote: “An official document has already been issued [by the Russia-appointed administration] that medicines purchased from the Russian state budget will not be issued to foreign citizens, that is, citizens of Ukraine.

First of all, it concerns people who require insulin and who have already experienced what it is like to feel like citizens of another country.

The same applies to the issuance of humanitarian aid and other issues for those people who, at this time, have not been issued a passport of the Russian Federation.

In his address, Dudka also showed a list of “children of the people-in-waiting” who “have never been to school”, referring to Russian schools, although Ukrainians in the occupied territories can study online in Ukrainian schools.

He threatens parents with criminal prosecution, as well as the fact that he will put children on buses, take them to the front line, and send them “to your Ukrainian schools”, where they will study if they “disdain Russian”.

