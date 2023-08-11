Russia launches 4 Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine: one missile shot down, three hit near airfield

On the morning of 11 August, Russia attacked Ukraine with four Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles, one of which was shot down.
Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: “Around 10:00, the enemy launched four Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft. Launches were carried out from the airspace of Tula and Lipetsk oblasts of the Russian Federation.
The missiles entered Ukraine’s airspace from the north, heading south-west to the area of the Kolomyia airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
One Kh-47 missile was shot down in Kyiv Oblast. The rest hit near the airfield. Civilian infrastructure has been hit; one of the missiles struck the residential area.”
Details: According to the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, a child had been killed as a result of a missile strike by Russian terrorists; there are injuries among the civilian population.
© 2023 Ukrainska Pravda
No alternative for Ukraine but to develop their own long range fires and take revenge inside RuZZia.
At least one putinaZi city must be reduced to a smoking ruin.
One out of 4 doesn’t seem like a good hit ratio
Concerning the fact that they are hypersonic and Ukraine does not have the most advanced missiles i would disagree, Cap.