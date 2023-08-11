Bill B.

Huge Russian Airbase is hit in Crimea (video)

08/11/2023

Huge Russian Airbase is hit in Crimea, A lot of fighters are burned on the ground

© Warthog Defense 2023

One comment

  1. The words of Bill Browder are clear. There can be only one solution. Putin is capable only of escalation.
    It has to be total victory for Ukraine, total defeat for putlerstan.
    He should be hired as a consultant for the US govt.

    Reply

Enter comments here: