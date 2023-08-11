German Bundestag Opposes Idea of Limiting Taurus Range If Sent to Ukraine

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, a member of the Bundestag from the Free Democratic Party, has spoken out against restricting the flight range of Taurus cruise missiles as a condition for their supply to Ukraine.
“Ukraine needs German Taurus missiles to have the capability to attack purely military positions on Russian territory, from where constant attacks on Ukraine are carried out,” Tagesschau quotes the MP.
According to Spiegel with reference to its sources reported that classified talks with representatives of the defence industry are currently underway, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to make technical modifications to the missiles to prevent Kyiv from striking Russian territory other than Russian-occupied Crimea.
Consequently, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius requested the manufacturer to integrate limitations for target programming into the cruise missiles.
Meanwhile, members of the German Bundestag called on the government to provide long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible.
France, Anglia, Germany… Where is Biden here? Is he like Pelosi a ruSSian agent or what?!
If one exists, Biden’s time-line for the war to end is Sept. 2024, just before the election. So don’t expect any real, genuine effort from him for the next ten months, if ever. Oh sure he will talk a good line but do nothing.
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann has been a strong supporter of Ukraine. I hope that her recommendations will be accepted.