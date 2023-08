08/11/2023

In this report, our team traveled to Velyka Novosilka where the Ukrainian Army has penetrated the frontline 6 kilometers deep. We meet with the crew of the French light tank AMX-10RC and documented the results of Russian occupation in the newly liberated villages of Neskuchne and Storozheve.

