Four lanes and sludge areas: how they want to change the Odessa-Reni highway

In the near future, specialists will begin designing the reconstruction of the M-15 highway (Odessa-Reni).

It is planned that after the completion of the work, the road will become four-lane (at the moment it has two lanes, one in each direction), the Odessa Regional Military Administration reported.

Also, the project will include the arrangement of sites for the sludge of freight transport (one of them will be placed in the Mayakovskaya community area), and the land plot will be transferred to the operation of the service for the restoration and development of infrastructure in the Odessa region.

Recall that the service for the restoration and development of infrastructure in the Odessa region will spend more than 51 million hryvnia on the construction of an underground passage in the village of Mayaki, Odessa region, on the 40th kilometer of the Odessa-Reni highway.

