Defense forces moving forward, making progress in Tavria direction

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are making progress in Tavria direction.

“Artillery units of the defense forces of Tavria direction performed 1,464 fire missions during the day. Over the past day, the enemy lost 257 people killed, wounded and captured (killed – 49, wounded – 208),” General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, posted on Telegram.

As the commander informed, 16 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including four armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems and mortars, one multiple launch rocket system, one unmanned aerial vehicle, five vehicles, and two units of special equipment. Five ammunition depots were also smashed.

As reported, the enemy is actively resisting in Bakhmut direction – there were nine combat engagements over the past day.

© 2023 Ukrinform

Like this: Like Loading...