Ukrainian company SkyLab has introduced Shoolika mk6 drone, which is resistant to electronic warfare

03.08.2023
Ukrainian company SkyLab has demonstrated a new modification of the Shoolika drone.
Here’s What We Know
The new model received the prefix mk6 in the name. The main feature of the UAV was the ability to resist the electronic warfare of the enemy. The drone has the corresponding certificate from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.
According to the company, the production of 10 Shoolika mk6 copters takes about three weeks. This period includes assembly, firmware, calibration, testing and packaging of the product. On average, the production of one UAV costs about $25 000-30 000.
Flashback
Shoolika is an attack quadcopter from SkyLab. It can carry up to 6-8kg of payload. The drone flies up to 7 km and rises to a height of up to 500 metres. The drone’s main armament is shaped charges.
In case you’ve missed it, drones are not only important in this war, they are vital. Even if they are “only” surveillance drones, they play a crucial part in the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, both for artillery/mortar crews and those assaulting enemy trenches by foot. Needless to say, the drones that are jam proof are on the top of this heap.