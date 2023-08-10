Ukrainian company SkyLab has introduced Shoolika mk6 drone, which is resistant to electronic warfare

03.08.2023

Ukrainian company SkyLab has demonstrated a new modification of the Shoolika drone.

Here’s What We Know

The new model received the prefix mk6 in the name. The main feature of the UAV was the ability to resist the electronic warfare of the enemy. The drone has the corresponding certificate from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

According to the company, the production of 10 Shoolika mk6 copters takes about three weeks. This period includes assembly, firmware, calibration, testing and packaging of the product. On average, the production of one UAV costs about $25 000-30 000.

Flashback

Shoolika is an attack quadcopter from SkyLab. It can carry up to 6-8kg of payload. The drone flies up to 7 km and rises to a height of up to 500 metres. The drone’s main armament is shaped charges.

