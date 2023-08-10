Ukraine’s allies, despite the invaluable help they already provided, have unfortunately fallen short of the mark. The time to put things right is now.

They underestimated Ukraine’s gargantuan task by quite a long way.

In 2008, Bush 2 was president. When the Franco-German alliance that runs the EU decided that it also runs Nato, Dubya did not object.

When they both unexpectedly blocked Ukraine and Georgia from Nato, he could have said : “we are the senior partner here, not you. Besides, you don’t even pay your way. Ukraine and Georgia join immediately. Any further objections will lead to the withdrawal of US forces from Germany.”

Georgia was then attacked mercilessly; almost exactly 15 years ago, for 5 days. All the standard Putin methodology was deployed: absurd propaganda lies, “double tap” bombing of civilian housing, torture, destruction of infrastructure and terror on a tiny, almost defenceless country. One city; Gori, was terrorized, sacked and suffered from mass thieving by the invaders.

Not one Georgian was left in Abkhazia. The occupiers drove them out and thieved their homes and possessions.

Saakashvili built “refugee villages” for them. One can clearly be seen on the outskirts of Gori, where they still remain.

The EU sent the now convicted criminal Sarkozy to “negotiate” a “peace deal” which turned out to be the gifting of 20% of Georgia to Russia.

The EU consolidated that by producing a report that unbelievably, officially blamed Georgia for Putin’s invasion.

Medvedev was RF president at the time but he was under the full control of his master in a cynical “castling” maneuver. At that time, he had not yet revealed his monstrous, genocidal persona to the world.

Sarah Palin predicted in 2008 that Putin would invade Ukraine if Obama was elected.

Mitt Romney said in 2012 that Russia is “without question, our No. 1 geopolitical foe.”

Obama responded with “And the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back, because the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”

“I have clear eyes on this. I’m not going to wear rose-colored glasses when it comes to Russia or Mr. Putin,” Romney said at the time.

In 2010, a convicted criminal named Paul Manafort, who was and remains a close personal friend of Trump, managed on his second attempt, to get a convicted armed robber and Putin stooge; Viktor Yanukovich, elected as president of Ukraine.

In the first attempt in 2004, the election was rigged and the front runner; Viktor Yuschenko, was poisoned within an inch of his life. Due to the Orange Revolution, Yanukovich did not succeed in taking power.

Learning from his mistakes, in 2010, Manafort deployed sophisticated techniques to get his man into office. He ran a highly professional PR campaign to transform a vicious thug into something resembling presidential material.

Thousands of useful idiots were hired throughout the country, but particularly in the Donbas, to get their man elected. They were paid handsomely to go door to door, organise meetings and recruit new voters with cash incentives and ridiculous unfulfilled promises.

The investment worked. Putin’s money was more than a match for Yulia Timoshenko, who underestimated her opponent and ran a conventional campaign.

After victory, Yanukovich then began to settle in for indefinite rule. With the proceeds of massive corruption, he built his gaudy “thug mansion” in Kyiv oblast. Tasteless but expensive. (It is now a tourist attraction).

His degenerate sons roamed across the country with bodyguards in fleets of Porsche SUV’s like Arab princes, treating women like commodities wherever they went.

But when Yanukovich reversed Ukraine’s EU trajectory on Putin’s orders, it started to go wrong for him. Ukrainians did not want to descend into defacto Putin rule, so they were again forced to take to the streets in a rerun of 2004.

It became known as the Maidan. Yanukovich wanted to protect his money, so he fled to the land of his controller.

Livid, Putin invaded Crimea and Donbas. Then, the most penetrating and far-reaching propaganda campaign in history was unleashed. This is one thing that Putin is good at. All criminals are professional liars and Putin is no exception.

The fake narrative that “a legitimately elected democratic politician was overthrown by shills acting for the EU and NATO” was established. Western ‘useful idiots’ such as Nigel Farage, Peter Hitchens, Jeremy Cobyn, George Galloway, Noam Chomsky, Alex Jones, Bernie Sanders, Michael Savage, Ron and Rand Paul, Silvio Berlusconi, Marine Le Pen, etc all took up the same story.

The vile “Kyiv nazis” slur started to kick in. Encouraged by the kremkrappers. It is still out there now and there are plenty of despicable halfwits in the west that buy into it.

First, the kremlin concocted a story about Poroshenko being a secret Jew named “Waltzman.” But that did not work because Ukrainians, unlike Russians, are not anti-Semites.

So they went back to the “nazis” smear. In 2019, Ukraine elected a Jewish president, but that did not deter kremlin propagandists. Lavrov, Medvedev, Putin and his entire murder gang are all rabid anti-Semites. Just look at the hate speech they constantly disseminate about Zelenskyy.

Early in 2014, stories began to emerge of appalling atrocities committed on innocent civilians in Donbas and Crimea. They are all documented by Halya Coynash in The Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group. For example, a 15 year old footballer in Donbas was kidnapped, tortured, killed and his body dumped in the street. His “crime?” Carrying a sports bag with a Ukrainian flag on it.

The terrible and tragic story of Stepan Chubenko can be seen here:

https://khpg.org/en/1532293907

There was no meaningful response from the west.

The west did next to nothing, apart from a few laughable sanctions.

Ukraine held democratic elections in 2014 and Petro Poroshenko was elected on the platform of the restoration of Ukraine’s EU trajectory and reduction of malign Russian influence.

It was only then that Ukraine decided to reapply for NATO membership.

At that time, senior figures in western politics and media began to emerge to promote kremlin talking points.

Trump’s notorious interview with George Stepanopulous in 2016 was an example:

TRUMP: “Well, look, you know, I have my own ideas. He’s not going into Ukraine, OK?

Just so you understand. He’s not going to go into Ukraine, all right?

You can mark it down and you can put it down, you can take it anywhere you want.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, he’s already there, isn’t he?

TRUMP: OK, well, he’s there in a certain way, but I’m not there yet. You have Obama there. And frankly, that whole part of the world is a mess under Obama, with all the strength that you’re talking about and all of the power of NATO and all of this, in the meantime, he’s going where — he takes — takes Crimea, he’s sort of — I mean…

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you said you might recognize that.

TRUMP: I’m going to take a look at it. But, you know, the people of Crimea, from what I’ve heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were. And you have to look at that, also.”

It has got a lot worse since that offensive gobbledygook. In 2022, Trump praised Putin’s “genius” and “savvy” when he unleashed hell on earth for Ukrainians. He then went on to oppose all aid to Ukraine and promote a grotesque “land for peace” “solution.”

In April 2023, Trump stated clearly that “Putin is going to take all Ukraine.” He might as well have added: “with my help, if elected.”

In the 2024 election buildup, other candidates have emerged with very similar views: RFK Jr, Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis. Although the latter has modified his views on Ukraine. When being interviewed by Tucker Carlson he is full-on pro-Russia. When it’s Hannity, he’s more conciliatory.

So, opportunities were missed in 2008 and 2014 to head Putin off. In the back end of 2021, UK and US intel were predicting not only a full scale invasion, but a far-reaching and truly horrific plan for total subjugation. Ukraine was to be fully absorbed into Russia. Officials and individuals who objected would be tortured, locked up, or killed. Ukraine was planned to become a slave colony.

What could have been done? The Budapest signatories could have immediately announced not necessarily a NFZ, but simply a commitment to protect Ukraine’s skies. They could have stated: “any unauthorized aircraft in Ukrainian air space is at risk of being shot down.”

That alone may well have been enough to stymie Putin’s genocidal plans. To consolidate, the allies could have sent three divisions of mechanized troops to Ukraine. That would have taken about 3 months to get get them in situ and fully operational.

Does anyone still think Putin would have gone ahead if the allies had done that?

Then they could have ignored the Montreux Convention, put warships on permanent patrol in the Black Sea and a carrier battle group in the Sea of Marmaris.

Instead, they allowed the full scale invasion to go ahead and armed Ukraine with not much more than NLAWs, Javelins and Stingers. Helpful enough to allow the brilliant and resourceful Ukrainians to win the battle of Kyiv, but nowhere near enough to push them off their land.

And so the “trickledown” approach towards aid for Ukraine was established…..

Weapons, planes, missiles and armour would be requested, rejected, then revisited, only for the decision to be reversed.

MBT’s? No. Then the UK sent some and others followed. Long range fires? No. Then the UK sent them and France followed. Germany is believed to be next. Biden continues to ponder on ATACMS. No one knows why. His decision to provide the defenders with HIMARS was a great help. But they need ATACMS. In big numbers.

Miraculously, Ukraine was able to drive the occupiers out of Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts and later much of Kherson oblast. But each liberation revealed that indescribable, bestial atrocities had been committed. Invaders who committed the worst atrocities received “bravery” awards. This was one of Putin’s sickest, most evil jokes.

Since then, Russia settled into a constant barrage of savage attacks on civilians: schools, kindergartens, hospitals, shopping centres and apartment complexes have been mercilessly bombed. Russian social media is swamped with gloating, hateful comments glorifying the savagery.

Russian ghouls take particular delight at the murder of children.

Every time the Russian army gets spanked on the battlefield, the kremlin murder gang inflicts terrible atrocities upon innocent civilians.

Anton Krasovsky, a pro-war RT presenter under EU sanctions, said that Ukrainian children should be “thrown straight into a river with a strong current” or “burned in a hut” for calling Russians occupiers.

That’s a straightforward call for genocide of children. It’s hard to think of anything more heinous.

The policy of the allies towards Ukraine and Russia did not change despite this horror and Russian genocide has continued without any serious response.

Tony Blinken stated this year that “Ukraine has everything it needs for the counteroffensive.” This despite ignoring Gen Zaluzhnyi’s requests for more Patriots, plus F16’s, ATACMS and 400 modern MBT’s.

Allied recalcitrance now means that Ukraine must fight another counteroffensive next year. This time, God willing, armed with everything she needs, but coming at a time in the middle of a US election campaign. The UK will also have an election next year and the strongly pro-Ukraine Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives could be replaced by Marxist Labour, led by “all things to all men” candidate Sir Kier Starmer, who has a sizable tankie element in his execrable party.

Never in history has so little help been provided to help an entirely innocent nation of people under attack from so gigantic a fascist power.

Ukraine’s wall of shame:

The 1994 Budapest Memorandum signatories; in particular the office of Bill Clinton*, for drafting a useless piece of legalese that turned out to be not worth the paper it was printed on.

In Ukraine’s hour of need, in 2014, she was left to fend for herself.

The Franco-German alliance:

for 1/ constantly blocking Ukraine from NATO. (Unfortunately they just recently got an ally for their cause: Joe Biden).

2/ selling Ukraine down the river twice with Minsk 1 and Minsk 2.

3/ going ahead with Nordstream 1&2.

4/ being painfully slow in responding to Ukraine’s requests for help.

Hungary, Austria, Serbia, for constantly acting in Russia’s interests.

The BRICS: an integrity-free criminal bloc that works diligently to help Putin and thwart Ukraine and the west, whilst feigning “impartiality.”

Iran: for committing acts of terror against Ukraine and providing the means for Russia to murder Ukrainians. (eg Shaheds).

Criminal African dictators, who buy thieved Ukrainian grain from Russia and express support for Putin’s genocide.

Every pro-Putin politician, media figure and business figure in the west.

*Clinton; a rare admission of guilt, in April 2023:

“Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said in an interview with RTÉ that he regrets persuading Ukraine to give up its nuclear arsenal.

“I feel a personal stake because I got them (Ukraine) to agree to give up their nuclear weapons. And none of them believe that Russia would have pulled this stunt if Ukraine still had their weapons,” he said.”

………

Conclusion:

1/ Aid needs to increase; preferably by 400%

2/ a vote against is a vote for genocide

3/ the money can be recovered from a free Ukraine : just take a cut of the future profits from white hydrogen and rare earths

4/ it’s the right thing to do

5/ FDR gave Russia $200 bn in today’s money to fight Germany. It was never repaid.

6/ Russia is now a full blown genocidal nazi state; the scale of its genocide plans is far greater than nazi Germany

7/ Russia is deploying WMD’s, “double tap” bombings like in Syria, ecocide, rape, torture, dismemberment, child rape, child kidnap and mass theft

8/ take Russia’s frozen $350 bn and use it all for the Ukrainian armed forces

9/ the alternative to helping Ukraine is surely unthinkable?

The State Department responded to Trump’s threat to stop aid to Ukraine:

If Trump wins, he may well claim that he campaigned on an end to help for Ukraine and therefore has a mandate. He would be unlikely to honour any such plan as outlined by Unian.

The Republicans’ own private polling last year revealed a hard core 5% of those who will vote for them in 2024 is “rooting”, as per Tucker Carlson, for a Russia victory. That’s about 3.5 million people.

Their appalling opinions can be found in the comments pages of Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, MailOnline, infowars and many others.

The Dems don’t reveal their own pro-Putin numbers, but it’s likely to be quite a lot. Especially as they now have their own “tankie” candidate; the execrable RFK Jr.

It really is best for Ukraine and the world for fascist Russia to be expelled entirely from Ukraine before the 2024 US election campaign gets going in earnest. Or one might say, vital, to be more exact.

