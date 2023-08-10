Ukraine has quadrupled the production of “Stugna-P” ATGMs

Ukraine has quadrupled the production of domestic anti-tank missiles “Stugna-P” since the beginning of the year.

This was announced by Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, reports Promyslovyi Portal with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.The Defense Forces of Ukraine use this anti-tank complex to destroy tanks and other military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

“In July, we produced 4 times more Stugna than in January. And we are moving further in increasing production. No matter how much we produce it now. It will not be enough,” he said on the air of the national telethon.

Firing from ATGM FGM-148 Javelin and “Stugna-P” during exercises in the Rivne region

He also reported that the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine is growing rapidly, in particular through the reorientation of civilian enterprises to the production of defense products.

According to the minister, at the time of his appointment in February of this year, there were two suppliers of casings for mortar mines of caliber 82 mm and 120 mm in Ukraine, while today their number has increased to 14 and 13, respectively.

