The State Department responded to Trump’s threat to stop aid to Ukraine

Now the White House is consulting with Ukraine and Congress.

The US State Department said that Ukraine’s security guarantees will be fixed in such a way as to outlive any American president .

This was announced at a briefing by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller when asked about the statements of the 45th President Donald Trump.

He regularly criticizes aid to Ukraine and promises to end the war within a day after his election.

“We need to conclude long-term security agreements that will outlive any administration, any government – both here in the United States and among our allies and partners who have signed up for the same long-term commitments,” Miller said.

The official said guarantees are now being discussed with Ukraine and Congress to understand the long-term funding structure.

War in Ukraine – the role of the United States

As UNIAN previously reported, since the start of the full-scale war, the United States has provided Ukraine with $66.2 billion : $43.1 billion in military aid, $20.5 billion in economic aid, and $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid. This is the largest amount of US support for any other country in the world since the Marshall Plan.In July, it was reported that Trump was demanding that the US Congress stop military assistance to Ukraine.

