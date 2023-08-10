Russia restricts access to VPN to deprive Russians of objective news – British intelligence

Evgenia Sokolenko10:32, 10.08.232 minutes.394

There is also an information campaign against VPN.

The Russian authorities are trying to increase censorship by limiting the access of Russian citizens to virtual private networks (VPNs) in order to deprive them of access to objective international news sources.

As reported by the UK Department of Defense on Twitter , the Kremlin has stepped up its efforts over the past week. Many of the most popular VPNs have ceased to be used in some regions of Russia.

According to British intelligence, VPNs are extremely popular in Russia, although they have been banned since 2017.

These services allow users to access unbiased international news sources, in particular about the war in Ukraine.

“VPNs are probably the biggest vulnerability in the Russian state’s attempts to establish comprehensive control over inside information.

In addition to increasing technical failures, the Russian state has also launched a public information campaign in an attempt to scare citizens into avoiding VPNs by handing over their personal data,” – noted in the department.

