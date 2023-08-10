No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Not a single name has been included in the Ukrainian register of oligarchs.



Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda



Quote: “As of today, not a single person has been included in the register of oligarchs. The fact is that adding certain people [to the register of oligarchs – UP] is a responsible thing. They must meet the criteria set out in the law.



But we are at war, and today it is very difficult to understand what has happened to certain assets located in the occupied territories. Today it is difficult to understand what will happen to certain assets that are under fire.”

Details: According to Danilov, the list of candidates for the title of oligarch, which last year included 86 people, has now been reduced after further verification of these people.



Commenting on the Venice Commission’s critical opinion on the law on oligarchs, Danilov said that this “respectable institution” should understand that this document is “a matter of national security” for Ukraine.

© 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

Like this: Like Loading...