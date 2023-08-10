Large-scale fire in Odintsovo near Moscow (photo, video)

Katerina Chernovol00:35, 08/11/231 min.23

According to official figures, the warehouse caught fire.

On the night of Friday, August 11, a large-scale fire broke out in Odintsovo, Moscow Region . Fire and smoke can be seen from miles away.

The Russian propaganda agency TASS , citing the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Moscow Region, writes that a warehouse caught fire

. “In Odintsovo, Moscow Region, on Zelenaya Street, 30a, a warehouse caught fire on an area of ​​2,000 square meters.

There were no reports of casualties,” the statement said.

Large-scale fire in the Moscow region / photo – “Moskvach”

At the same time, local residents report that explosions were heard before the fire.

Other incidents in Russia

On the night of August 10, a fire broke out in Domodedovo, Moscow Region. An explosion was heard before the fire. According to official figures, a car service caught fire.

In addition, in the city of Sergiev Posad near Moscow, a powerful explosion thundered at the plant during the day.

The media wrote about the dead and dozens of wounded. This plant was engaged in the production of optics and, as it turned out, was involved in the development of a strategic missile-carrying bomber called the Messenger.

