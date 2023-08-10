General Staff: 25 combat clashes on front, Defense Forces advancing in south

Twenty-five combat clashes have taken place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops throughout the day.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update as of 18:00 on August 10, Ukrinform reports.



Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks and 49 air strikes, carried out 36 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



The threat of the enemy launching further missile and air strikes on Ukraine remains high.



“In the past 24 hours, there have been about 25 combat clashes,” the report says.



According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, getting entrenched in the regained positions and engaging in counter-battery fire.



“Throughout the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 10 strikes on areas where the enemy’s personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two strikes targeting the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile system. Also, our defenders destroyed 7 enemy Shahed-136 attack UAVs,” the General Staff said.





For their part, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit four artillery pieces in firing positions, one personnel, weapons and military equipment cluster, an electronic warfare station, and a communications hub of the enemy.



As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 10, 2023 eliminated about 252,200 Russian invaders, including 580 occupiers in the past day alone.

