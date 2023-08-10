Feel comfortable: Podolyak explained why the West gives so few weapons

Yuri Kobzar19:49, 08/10/233 min.106

Despite the partners’ statements, the real needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are far from being completely satisfied.

Western partners give Ukraine relatively few weapons due to the fact that they are no longer afraid of a Russian victory and the entry of Russian troops to NATO borders.

This opinion was expressed by adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mikhail Podolyak in an interview with Channel 24 .

He noted that the partners are well aware of both the frankly predatory nature of the Russian invasion and the impossibility of reaching an agreement with Vladimir Putin. But they also understand that Russia does not have the resources for a full-fledged war with NATO.

“But they also understand the other side of this matter – Ukraine will definitely not fall.

No matter how many weapons we have, Ukraine will not fall.

Russia will not win the war. Russia will not come to the western borders. Therefore, they feel extremely comfortable,” – says Podolyak.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office is sure that the West still has many illusions about Russia.

For example, he does not understand the problem of strengthening Russian influence in Africa and Asia, and is also trying to get certain dividends from the fact that, due to sanctions, Russia pays much more for all imports that come from the West.

“Today, they subconsciously think somewhere: on the one hand, we are playing the game” war in Ukraine “; on the other hand, we have reset Russia’s reputation, and on the third, we have increased the price of corruption bonuses that we can receive,” explains Podolyak.

Arms supplies to Ukraine

Today, an interview with White House spokesman John Kirby appeared on CNN, in which he stated that Ukraine allegedly received everything it asked for for a counteroffensive.”

In the months leading up to the counter-offensive, we completed every order on the Ukrainian shopping list.” More importantly, we are giving them the tools and weapons they need to break through those lines,” Kirby said.American officials made such statements on the eve of the counteroffensive.

But in fact, these words are not true. For example, Ukraine constantly calls on partners to transfer long-range missiles , which will allow the destruction of Russian logistics. Ukraine also needs military aviation, which the West does not provide .

In addition, the supply of air defense systems, tanks, artillery, military engineering equipment is quite limited, which also significantly limits the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

