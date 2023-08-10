Expert Explains What Explosion At Optical-Mechanical Plant In Moscow Region Means For Russia.

There are almost no enterprises of this level left in the Russian Federation.

10.08.2023

Production of night vision devices in Russia may be stopped or severely limited due to the powerful explosion that took place today at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant in the Moscow region.

Military expert, Major in the reserve of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksiy Hetman said this on air of the ‘Common News’ TV marathon, fakty.com.ua reported.

– “Optics, which are used in night vision devices, must be highly accurate, because any deviation will affect the coordinates, the sight, the gun. This is a high-precision facility, it must be free of any vibrations, there are very high requirements. This will have a significant impact on Russia. In the best case for Russians, they will stop producing a third of the devices for a while, and in the best case for us, the production will be stopped 100%,” he said in an interview with host Vadim Karpyak.

The expert suggested that there are not many plants of this level in Russia, “about one or two more”, so the explosion could play into the hands of the AFU.

We remind that today, there was a powerful explosion at the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant in Sergiev Posad, Moscow region.

The plant produces special-purpose equipment: aviation sights, thermal imagers, homing missile heads, laser-type detection units, optical observation devices.

It also produces dual-purpose products: eyepieces, sights, night vision binoculars and monoculars, combined (day-night) binoculars, binoculars with image stabilisation.

