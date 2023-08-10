Advisor to Russia’s ‘Commissioner for Kidnapping Ukrainian Children’ Has Ties to Neo-Nazi Group

A Kremlin official implicated in the illicit transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia had online affiliations with white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups.by Kyiv Post | August 10, 2023, 3:01 pm
Alexey Petrov, an adviser to the office of Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova,was linked to a neo-Nazi group known as WotanJugend.According to the investigation carried out by Reuters, 27-year-old Petrov was found to have posted content on his VKontakte social media page that appeared to be associated with the neo-Nazi group WotanJugend from 2011 to 2014, when he was aged between 16 and 19.
Among the content that caught the attention of journalists were images showcasing a T-shirt bearing a variation of the Celtic cross and a baseball cap emblazoned with the numbers “88” – code for “Heil Hitler,” as “h” is the eighth letter of the alphabet.Furthermore, in both 2013 and 2014, Petrov shared videos from the WotanJugend group and reposted announcements related to a neo-Nazi festival.
His Skype account was listed as “wotan_jugend8989,” while his Instagram account was registered as “fanat1k8814” – again, the 88 along with the number 14, which refers to “14 Words,” a reference to the white supremacist slogan: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.
Reuters’ investigation further uncovered a connection between Petrov and nearly a dozen accounts registered under the username “wotan_jugend8989” on various online forums.These registrations were linked to Petrov’s email address, indicating his involvement in creating and maintaining these accounts.
RuSSia is the worst place for Whites to survive. Anyway, more idiotic propaganda hiding the fact that most kidnapped kids are ‘married’ to chechens now.
To “save” Ukrainian children from “Ukrainian Nazis” the russian Nazis abduct them, destroy their documents and sell them into slavery to other russian Nazis. Welcome to russia…