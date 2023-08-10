Advisor to Russia’s ‘Commissioner for Kidnapping Ukrainian Children’ Has Ties to Neo-Nazi Group

A Kremlin official implicated in the illicit transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia had online affiliations with white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups.by Kyiv Post | August 10, 2023, 3:01 pm

Alexey Petrov, an adviser to the office of Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova,was linked to a neo-Nazi group known as WotanJugend.According to the investigation carried out by Reuters, 27-year-old Petrov was found to have posted content on his VKontakte social media page that appeared to be associated with the neo-Nazi group WotanJugend from 2011 to 2014, when he was aged between 16 and 19.

Among the content that caught the attention of journalists were images showcasing a T-shirt bearing a variation of the Celtic cross and a baseball cap emblazoned with the numbers “88” – code for “Heil Hitler,” as “h” is the eighth letter of the alphabet.Furthermore, in both 2013 and 2014, Petrov shared videos from the WotanJugend group and reposted announcements related to a neo-Nazi festival.

His Skype account was listed as “wotan_jugend8989,” while his Instagram account was registered as “fanat1k8814” – again, the 88 along with the number 14, which refers to “14 Words,” a reference to the white supremacist slogan: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.

Reuters’ investigation further uncovered a connection between Petrov and nearly a dozen accounts registered under the username “wotan_jugend8989” on various online forums.These registrations were linked to Petrov’s email address, indicating his involvement in creating and maintaining these accounts.

