A batch of Ukrainian-made school buses was handed over to the communities of Kyiv region

The next batch of school buses produced by the Chernihiv Bus Plant was handed over to the communities of the Kyiv region.

8 new buses will be delivered to the educational institutions of the children of Volodarska, Voronkivska, Studenikyvska, Kalinivska, Petrivska, Myronivska, Obukhivska and Kozhanska communities.

A week ago, the communities of Kyiv region already received the first batch – 10 buses. In total, 45 vehicles will be given to schools.

School bus Etalon A08116Ш

Buses are bought with funds from the state and local budgets.

"Today, there are 328 school buses that transport children to educational institutions in Kyiv region. However, the needs are much greater. 37 buses were destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian aggression. Another part was transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces and territorial defense units. Therefore, the new buses will go to schools that have lost or transferred their transport to our military, as well as to newly created support institutions. Currently, more than 32,000 children are studying in schools in the region, who cannot walk to school and are being picked up," Kravchenko noted.

