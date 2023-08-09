“We Fly Straight Into Dugouts”: (video interview)

08/09/2023

“We fly straight into dugouts”: How FPV drones operate against the enemy

FPV drones have emerged as one of the most effective weapons systems in full-scale warfare, owing to their remarkable precision in striking targets. They have gained significantly popularity within our ranks, largely thanks to the innovated solutions for the military, and the dedication of volunteers who actively raised funds to acquire these drones.

While the enemy is also increasing their deployment of such drones, our soldiers demonstrate quicker decision-making and a higher level of initiative, positioning us among the leaders in this domain.

In this report by Anna Kaliuzhna, you will explore how FPV drones are being effectively used against the russians and why we have the potential to become global pioneers in this field.

