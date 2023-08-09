Ukrainian Armed Forces most often shoot down Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters (Photo:Alex Beltyukov/Wikimedia)



Another Russian helicopter has been downed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the early hours of Aug. 9, announced the General Staff’s press service on Telegram. “Today, our soldiers brought down another helicopter belonging to the Russian occupiers. The specific model of the helicopter is yet to be determined,” the report stated.

No further details were available.This is the 313th Russian helicopter to be eliminated since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The enemy has also lost 315 aircraft and over a quarter million soldiers.

Ukrainian defenders from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 on Aug. 7, using an anti-aircraft missile system in the vicinity of Robotyne within Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/ukrainian-military-downs-russian-helicopter-confirms-general-staff-50344941.html

