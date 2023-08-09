Ukrainian Defence Forces captured Russian soldiers in the Kherson region’s left bank

Photo of Russian POWs captured on the left bank of the Kherson region, August 2023



The Ukrainian military captured a group of Russian soldiers and officers on the left bank of the Kherson region.

A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces and a blogger running the Trynadtsatiy Telegram channel reported on this.

According to the invader, a group of Russian troops stationed in one of the settlements on the left bank of the Dnipro River stopped communicating.

To check the situation in the absence of normal communication, a group of 16 soldiers led by Major Tomov, the commander of the 1822nd Battalion, left for the unit’s location.

As it became known later, Tomov and his group were ambushed and, presumably, captured.

The number of Russian servicemen killed or captured remains unknown, but a Russian blogger claims 25 missing persons.

“To tell you the truth, the ‘successful repulsion of the AFU subversive reconnaissance group’ cost us a total of 25 people killed and captured, including three officers,” the invader shared.

According to him, the Ukrainians managed to seize weapons, ammunition, radio stations, and personal mobile phones of the invaders. He also noted the seizure of “valuable information”.

Photo of seized property of the Russian military, August 2023



He noted that after the ambush, the saboteurs tried to lure a new group of Russian soldiers into an ambush using the prisoners’ communications equipment.

The invader complains that the activities of the Russian group near the Dnipro River are now associated with a high risk, and the territory has long not been under the full control of the Russian Federation.

He also cites the poor quality of the Russian Azart radio stations, which do not operate well in field conditions, as another reason why the group was ambushed.

In July, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized a Russian tank and a Tiger armored vehicle near the town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

