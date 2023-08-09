Ukraine’s counteroffensive needs Western Fighter Jets (video)

08/09/2023

Ukraine’s counteroffensive needs Western fighter jets to turn the tide on Putin | Oz Katerji

“If Western governments want Ukraine to win this war, then they need to give Ukraine the tools it needs.”

“Ukrainians are very defiant people” but allies need to stop “grumbling” about the pace of the counteroffensive unless they provide more weapons says journalist Oz Katerji.

© Times Radio 2023

Like this: Like Loading...