Ukraine’s air defense has been strengthened: Kyiv received several more launchers for Patriot air defense systems

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk18:46, 08/09/231 min.267UPDATED

Ukraine’s air defense was strengthened by Germany.

The German side handed over to the Ukrainian side several more launchers of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Kiev received two Patriot air defense systems , the German government said in a statement .

Air defense systems were transferred to Ukraine as part of a new package of military assistance.It also included:

six 8×8 HX81 tractors and five semi-trailers;

ten tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206;

five border guard vehicles;

four Vector reconnaissance drones;

two loading and unloading machines 8×6;

100 MG5 machine guns;

6,525 155 mm shells;

materials for the disposal of explosive objects;

1,163 binoculars;

20 thousand goggles.

In addition, the German side provided 40,000 first aid kits.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...