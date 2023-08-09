Ukraine’s air defense has been strengthened: Kyiv received several more launchers for Patriot air defense systems

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk18:46, 08/09/231 min.267UPDATED
Ukraine’s air defense was strengthened by Germany.
The German side handed over to the Ukrainian side several more launchers of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.
Kiev received two Patriot air defense systems , the German government said in a statement .
Air defense systems were transferred to Ukraine as part of a new package of military assistance.It also included:
- six 8×8 HX81 tractors and five semi-trailers;
- ten tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206;
- five border guard vehicles;
- four Vector reconnaissance drones;
- two loading and unloading machines 8×6;
- 100 MG5 machine guns;
- 6,525 155 mm shells;
- materials for the disposal of explosive objects;
- 1,163 binoculars;
- 20 thousand goggles.
In addition, the German side provided 40,000 first aid kits.
One to Odesa, one to Dnipro.
Very good. They are badly needed!
Why for every cartridge Zelensky has to make 200 calls? Shamefull.
Sending a few to the frontline would be helpful. They would ensure that russia kept their choppers on the ground.