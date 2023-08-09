veth

Ukraine’s air defense has been strengthened: Kyiv received several more launchers for Patriot air defense systems

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk18:46, 08/09/231 min.267UPDATED

Ukraine’s air defense was strengthened by Germany.

The German side handed over to the Ukrainian side several more launchers of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Kiev received two Patriot air defense systems , the German government said in a statement . 

Air defense systems were transferred to Ukraine as part of a new package of military assistance.It also included:

  • six 8×8 HX81 tractors and five semi-trailers;
  • ten tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206;
  • five border guard vehicles;
  • four Vector reconnaissance drones;
  • two loading and unloading machines 8×6;
  • 100 MG5 machine guns;
  • 6,525 155 mm shells;
  • materials for the disposal of explosive objects;
  • 1,163 binoculars;
  • 20 thousand goggles.

In addition, the German side provided 40,000 first aid kits.

(C)UNIAN 2023

4 comments

  4. Sending a few to the frontline would be helpful. They would ensure that russia kept their choppers on the ground.

    Reply

Enter comments here: