The US has doubled its imports of Ukrainian pig iron

According to the results of January-May 2023, the USA increased the import of pig iron from Ukraine by 2.08 times compared to the same period in 2022 – to 543.55 thousand tons.

This is evidenced by UN Comtrade data , the Industrial Portal reports with reference to GMK center .

At the same time, compared to January-May 2021, the indicator decreased by 26.9%.In May of this year, Ukrainian companies of the mining and metallurgical complex shipped 123.95 thousand tons of pig iron to the United States, which is 30.7% more than in April.

At the same time, in May 2022, Ukrainian pig iron was not shipped to the USA.In general, since the beginning of 2023, there has been a sharp increase in the export of Ukrainian pig iron to the USA, in particular, in January and February, the volume of shipments amounted to 116.9 thousand tons and 156 thousand tons, respectively.

At the same time, the February indicator is the highest since September 2021, when Ukraine shipped 185.6 thousand tons of pig iron to the USA. During 2022, the average monthly volume of shipments was 45.85 thousand tons.

Thus, the USA is the main consumer of pig iron from Ukraine. 86.2% of total exports are shipped to American consumers, 13.8% to the EU.

