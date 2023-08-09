Swedish satellite Internet terminals Satcube arrived in Ukraine: why are they better than Starlink

9.08.2023

Ukraine has begun to receive Swedish Satcube satellite Internet terminals, which are an alternative to American Starlink from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Starlink offers faster connection speeds than Satcube (100 Mbps vs. 70 Mbps), but the latter has an important advantage – it will be more difficult for an enemy to block their signal thanks to geostationary satellites.

Satcube founder and CEO Jakob Kallmer said this in an interview with Dagens Nyheter. He noted that the first deliveries of Swedish terminals to Ukraine started at the beginning of this summer.

At the first stage, Satcube plans to transfer about 100 portable Internet terminals to the Ukrainian side. They can be used in de-occupied territories where mobile and terrestrial networks have not yet been resumed.

Satcube noted that they do not yet know whether the Ukrainian military will use their equipment, but they do not mind. “This can be anything from connecting to field hospitals to maintaining communications in the field,” said Jakob Kallmer.

Ukraine turned its attention to Satcube after several humanitarian organizations and journalists used the company’s equipment to work in Ukraine.

“Satcube uses the satellite network of the American company Intelsat, which placed orders for the supply of terminals in the amount of about 70 million Swedish kronor (5.97 million euros). The cost of the terminals will be paid by Germany, which will transfer them,” the message says.

The Satcube Portable Internet Terminal weighs about 8 kg. It can provide broadband access via geostationary satellites at up to 70 megabits per second. The signal delay is up to one second, since the satellites are in orbit at an altitude of more than 35 thousand kilometers.

For Satcube, this order of terminals for Ukraine is the largest since the start of equipment production in 2017.

Recall that the Russian invaders received a technology that allows them to jam Starlink at zero. Now it is being tested and prepared for industrial production.

