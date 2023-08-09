Russian positions near Kozachi Laheri are being destroyed

A destroyed Russian armored personnel carrier near the Kozachi Laheri. August 2023. Ukraine. Freeze frame from video by Thomas C. Theiner



The Ukrainian Defense Forces are inflicting fire damage on the invaders near Kozachi Laheri in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aerial scouts in the Aeronauts group on the Telegram social media showed the combat work in this direction.

The reconnaissance personnel discovered Russian positions on the outskirts of this settlement in the Kherson region.

The military then sent a drone to adjust the fire of Ukrainian rocket artillery at these positions.

It is reported that, in particular, the Czech RM-70 Vampir Multiple Launch Rocket System was involved in the strikes.

The RM-70 Vampir Multiple Launch Rocket System is essentially a copy of the Soviet BM-21 Grad MLRS.

RM-70 Vampire MLRS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Frame from video of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade



The system has 40 missile rails, and the chassis is Tatra T813 Kolos.

A Russian reconnaissance group with an armored personnel carrier was also neutralized a few kilometers away from Kozachi Laheri.

Analyst Thomas C. Theiner, who released the video of the Russians being neutralized, noted that this group consisted of 16 people.

These strikes are presumably aimed at weakening Russian forces on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Today it was reported that the Ukrainian military also captured a group of Russian soldiers and officers on the left bank of the Kherson region.

Places of attacks on Russians in the area of the village of Kozachi Laheri



The Ukrainians managed to get weapons, ammunition, radio stations, and personal mobile phones of the invaders. It is also emphasized that valuable information has been captured. However, the exact number of Russian soldiers killed or captured remains unknown. Russian bloggers claim 25 missing persons.

