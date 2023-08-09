Rheinmetall to transfer dozens of Belgian Leopard 1’s to Ukraine

8 AUGUST 2023

Ukraine is to receive about 30 Leopard 1 tanks from German arms concern Rheinmetall, which in turn bought them from Belgium.

Source: European Pravda, citing Handelsblatt with reference to its sources. Rheinmetall says that it purchased 50 Leopard 1 tanks from Belgian company OIP Land Systems; later, they will be repaired at the German concern’s plants in Düsseldorf.

“In the end, about 30 out of 50 battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine,” the article says.

Initially, Belgian media reported on the purchase of 50 battle tanks for Ukraine, noting that this was done by an “unnamed country”.

Earlier, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands announced that they would transfer Leopard 1’s purchased from industry to Ukraine. This battle tank is the predecessor of the Leopard 2, which is now used by the Bundeswehr and several dozen of which have already been exported to Ukraine.

Background: At the end of July, Germany reported on the new military aid package delivered to Ukraine, including ten Leopard 1 A5 tanks.

At the same time, in June, the Swiss government rejected the re-export of 96 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine that were supposed to be delivered to Ukraine after refurbishment in Germany.

